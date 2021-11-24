KCR returns to Hyderabad from Delhi

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 20:57 IST

Could not meet the Prime Minister even after four days of waiting

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao returned to the city on Wednesday evening after his four-day visit to New Delhi to find a solution to the stalemate in procurement of paddy by the Centre.

The Chief Minister left for the national capital on Sunday hoping to get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet the Union Ministers concerned to resolve the impasse over the procurement of rice. The Chief Minister, who expressed his displeasure over the Centre’s refusal to purchase boiled rice from the State, reportedly was keen on calling on the Prime Minister to request him to direct the Food Corporation of India to procure kharif production from the State. But, it did not happen.

The visit was preceded by a maha dharna staged by the Chief Minister in support of the State’s demands including procurement of rice. He, however, could not meet the Prime Minister after four days of waiting and returned to the city this evening. A delegation of officials and MPs headed by Minister K.T. Rama Rao, however, held discussions with Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal and the Centre appeared to soften its stand on purchase of rice to some extent. Mr. Goyal is understood to have responded positively to the State’s requests and gave in-principle nod for raising the limit of procurement.

The Minister informed the delegation that the Centre convened a meeting on November 26, following which the Centre’s stand on the issues raised by the Telangana government would be announced.