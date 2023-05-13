 KCR responsible for three deaths: Sharmila

May 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao holding him responsible for three deaths that took place within 24 hours across the State.

“One Shiva Kumar hanged himself to death as he was unable to get any job. Farmer Yellaiah died of heart stroke as government failed to buy paddy for the past 20 days. Junior Panchayat secretary Soni committed suicide as government had not acted on the strike and threatened to remove them from the job. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was responsible for all these three suicides,” alleged Ms. Sharmila in a release here on Saturday.

“The Chief Minister has been not responding despite suicides by many people. Still how many need to end their lives to make Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to look at these issues?” asked Ms. Sharmila.

