KCR responsible for suicide by farmers: Sharmila

YSRTP president consoles families of two farmers

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has held Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for suicide by farmers and demanded that the government should come forward to extend assistance to the families of farmers who had ended their life.

On Tuesday, Ms. Sharmila visited the family of Chintala Swamy, who had ended his life few weeks ago as his land holding in Dandupalli village in Wargal mandal of Siddipet district was not reflected in Dharani portal and despite repeated appeals the records were not corrected.

“A farmer Swamy committed suicide by hanging himself in the constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. A year ago Swamy’s close relative Narsaiah had died after being unable to get a similar problem addressed. He too failed to trace his land in Dharani portal despite repeated efforts. Every one knows about the problem but no one tried to address it. Improper functioning of Dharani was responsible for the death of two farmers in the family,” alleged Ms. Sharmila after meeting the families of Swamy and Narsaiah. She wondered why no official had visited the houses of both Swamy and Narsaiah.

Stating that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should feel ashamed about the prevailing conditions, the YSRTP president asked what might be the conditions in other constituencies if such was the situation in the constituency represented by the Chief Minister.

She has demanded that the government pay a compensation of ₹ 50 lakh to the families of both Swamy and Narsaiah.