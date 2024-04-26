KCR remarks on power situation in TS absolute lies: Bhatti

April 26, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Chhattisgarh had stopped supplying power to Telangana since April 2022 completely and even when it was supplied, it did not cross 400 megawatt after the scheduling was started from May 6, 2017, against the agreed capacity of 1,000 MW.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Vikramarka said that DISCOMS had procured energy from the open market (exchange) even at ₹20 per unit at times during the previous BRS government, while the average cost of energy purchase after the Congress returned to power was ₹5.34 per unit. The NTPC was supplying energy from the 1,600 MW Telangana project at ₹5.6 per unit.

He added that the previous government had added only 1,080 MW installed capacity with the sub-critical technology Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant and the 1,000 MW lined up from Chhattisgarh was stopped in 2022 itself due to payment issues between TS and Chhattisgarh.

The Deputy CM called the allegations made by KCR in a TV interview as “frustrated remarks and absolute lies” to mislead people on the power situation, and power purchase agreements.

Work on the 600 MW Kakatiya Thermal Power Project-II, 1,200 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant, 800 MW Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (Stage-VII), 120 MW Pulichintal hydel, 240 MW Lower Jurala hydel and island mode power supply to Hyderabad, started during the previous Congress rule itself and they had become available after formation of Telangana.

He alleged that the “mismanagement of power utilities” by BRS had increased the accumulated losses of the two DISCOMS from ₹12,186 crore on June 2, 2014, to ₹62,461 crore on March 31, 2023.