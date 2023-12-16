GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KCR recognised as Leader of Opposition in Assembly

December 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA from Gajwel and former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar made a statement in the House in this regard. 

