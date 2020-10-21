KCR recalls the services of martyred police personnel

Hyderabad

21 October 2020 13:47 IST

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday paid rich homage to the police personnel who were martyred while discharging their duties.

Mr. Rao recalled the services rendered by the police on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day.

Advertising

Advertising

"People and the country will never forget the supreme sacrifices made by the police martyrs for the protection of lives and properties of the people," he said.

The Chief Minister wanted the police force to rededicate itself to the lofty ideals shown by the martyrs.

Further, he recalled that the Telangana State government is giving highest priority to the welfare of members of the martyred families.

At National Industrial Security Academy, Hakimpet, senior IPS Officer and director of the academy CV Anand laid the wreath at the martyrs memorial to remember the services of policemen who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

He recalled the incident in 1959 when 10 CRPF jawans were killed by Chinese aggressors and described the services of the seven CISF personnel who laid down their lives in service of the nation in the last one year.

"A total of 264 police personnel sacrificed themselves through out the country in all police force," he said.

Mr Anand said that in today’s context, for the last several months, police officers from across the country have been working round-the-clock to ensure minimal violation of COVID-19 norms and several have lost their own lives in the process.