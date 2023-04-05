ADVERTISEMENT

KCR recalls services of Jagjivan Ram on his 116th birth anniversary

April 05, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

‘State govt. implementing slew of welfare and development schemes, drawing inspiration from him’ 

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks at Telangana Bhavan. | Photo Credit: PTI

The contributions of former deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram in alleviating the sufferings of Dalits and marginalised communities continue are an inspiration, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, paying tribute to the freedom fighter, social reformer and politician on his 116th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Jagjivan Ram, with his relentless struggle to ensure social equality, was a visionary and his services as a social reformer would continue to inspire generations to come.

He carved a niche for himself as deputy prime minister and held several other portfolios in his long political career, Mr.Rao said, adding that he would be remembered for his contributions towards securing the rights of oppressed sections. Jagjivan Ram was known for working for the welfare of the working class which endeared him to the people who affectionately called him Babuji.

Drawing inspiration from his services, the State government was implementing a slew of unique welfare and developmental programmes that other States were keen to emulate, he added. In addition to other welfare schemes, it had introduced Dalit Bandhu, the first-of-its-kind scheme aimed at empowerment of the Dalit community through financial grant.

