KCR recalls Buddha’s teachings on Buddha Jayanti

‘Govt. firm about emulating Buddha’s teachings’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the teachings of Gautam Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti on Monday.

Buddha’s teachings like peace, tolerance and non-violence were still relevant and Telangana was the main centre for Buddhism, he said. Buddhism prospered on the banks of Krishna and Godavari rivers and the government had dedicated Buddhavanam, constructed with international standards with all facilities on the banks of Krishna river at Nagarjunasagar, to the nation recently.

The Chief Minister said the Buddhavanam project commemorating Buddha’s life history and teachings would flourish as a renowned spiritual centre. He asserted that his government was firm about emulating Buddha’s ideals towards achieving progress for the State with welfare, peace and coexistence.