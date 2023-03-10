KCR puts at rest early poll speculation one more time

March 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has once again put to rest the speculation about early Assembly elections, being made particularly by two opposition parties in the State, and made it clear that polls would be held as per schedule – in December.

At a party meeting held here on Friday, he, however, tried to pep up the leaders to get ready for the elections by getting all preparations completed by October, take the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the government to people widely, try to be with the constituents as much as possible, take up local ‘padayatras’ wherever necessary and take along party leaders at all levels.

The speculation over early elections gained mass after Mr. Rao convened Cabinet meeting and extended executive meeting of the party on successive days and issuance of summons by the Enforcement Directorate to party MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi excise (liquor) policy case for examining her based on the information collected from accused in the case.

At the extended executive meeting of the party attended by functionaries from district level, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and chairpersons of Zilla Parishads, DCCBs, DCMS and State level corporations, Mr. Rao said a massive public meeting would be held as part of the BRS (TRS) inception day celebrations on April 27.

He told the party leaders that all surveys conducted frequently were favourable to BRS and asked them to hold meetings from village to constituency level, explaining government programmes to people since only nine months were left for the elections. He also advised them to rebut the allegations being made by opposition parties from time to time.

On reaching the party office in the afternoon, the BRS president paid floral tributes to a portrait of G. Sayanna, party legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment. In spite of hurdles created by adversaries of Telangana to project statehood as a failed experiment, the State had made rapid strides in the economy with high per capita income, overcome problems in power supply to ensure uninterrupted supply to all consumers and transformed the irrigation sector.

He listed several successes of the BRS Government from programmes such as ‘Kanti Velugu’ to growth in IT sector in improving the lives of people of all sections with various interventions. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of envying the progress of Telangana, Mr. Rao said they were resorting to conspiracies one after the other, including harassing BRS leaders with ED, CBI and IT raids but the party would withstand all such efforts to demoralise the party.