KCR put family interests above that of Telangana, says J.P. Nadda

November 19, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has set Telangana backward in every aspect in the past 10 years, putting his family interests at the forefront, thereby crushing the aspirations of the people who agitated for a separate State for decades in the hope of a better future, said BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday.

“The BRS is a totally corrupt regime, run by demons to loot public wealth, snatching temple lands, minority appeasement, land scam in Miyapur and others. The cost of Kaleshwaram irrigation project has been hiked for the sake of commissions and everyone has seen how the Medigadda barrage piers have already sunk. This government should be sent packing on November 30,” he urged people at public meeting held in Narayanpet and Chevella as part of the party’s ongoing election campaign.

With Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman translating his Hindi speech, Mr. Nadda went hammer and tongs against the KCR regime accusing it of not having any concern for the common man by refusing to reduce taxes on fuel prices despite the Centre reducing the fares by ₹10-15 a litre. “The inflation rate of 8.5% in Telangana is the highest in the country and indicates the BRS government’s lack of commitment to the poor and middle class. When elected, our government will remove fuel taxes,” he claimed.

Dwelling further on the corruption in Telangana, the BJP president pointed out that the Chief Minister himself had admitted there was a 30% commission in the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ schemes and asked the people if such a government deserved another term in office. “Is it not true that KCR put his family first? Did KCR not promise two-bedroom housing? Did any of you get the house? Why did he not implement the Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme which could have benefitted the poor,” he questioned.

Acknowledging that the people had turned up for the election meetings despite the cricket World Cup final on the day, the BJP president observed that it showed the firm resolve of Telangana people to give holiday to the BRS. The Dharani revenue portal has been brought forth to usurp the lands of the poor and said only by electing the BJP candidates, Telangana can get back its glory.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking the country on an upper trajectory with 5G technology, “KCR has been involved in scams and goonda raj”, he said. “Hasn’t the country developed under Mr. Modi? Once you give him another term next year, he will take the country’s economy from No.5 to No.3,” he claimed.

While that is Mr.Modi’s guarantee, the Congress guarantees cannot be trusted considering what has been happening in Karnataka where the government there has given up implementing the promised schemes with “no power, no buses and no foodgrains, while the jobs notification is yet to be issued in the last six months”.

A BJP government in Telangana will not only ensure development with no corruption but also where the youth will get jobs, farmers’ interests will be protected and women will get their due. Mr.Nadda further charged the State government of not providing suitable compensation for affected land owners for building more highways.

“The Modi government has spent ₹10 lakh crore on infrastructure development across the country, with ₹5 lakh crore in Telangana alone including ₹1 lakh crore on new highways, roads and railway projects, besides re-opening the Ramagundam fertilizer project to benefit farmers. Let the lotus bloom here too,” he requested, reeling out the assurances made in the party manifesto released on Saturday.