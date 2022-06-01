KCR pushed TS into a debt trap: BJP

The TS BJP has rebutted the comments made by TS Planning Board VC Vinod Kumar and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and blaming the Centre for the “State’s precarious financial position”.

It accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “pushing the State into a huge debt trap, for which it is unable to pay even salaries and pensions”.

Party spokesperson N.V. Subash told the media on Tuesday that criticising the Centre was only to divert the attention of the people from the “TRS government’s own failures”.

“People including government employees and farmers have lost faith in TRS and KCR since he has failed in making a ‘Bangaru Telangana,” he said.

He demanded the government to furnish details of utilisation of borrowed funds of about $1.45 lakh crore by giving bank guarantees on behalf of various corporations. “The TRS government has crossed all limits in expenditure and hence the treasury is empty,” he added.