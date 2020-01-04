KCR pushed State into debt trap, says Laxman

BJP State president K. Laxman has charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with economic mismanagement as his policies and actions had led the State into a debt trap which would take at least four decades to clear the loans obtained by the TRS government in the last six years.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Laxman blamed Mr. Rao with adopting faulty economic policies that transformed Telangana from a revenue surplus State to deficit State. Now, Mr. Rao was trying to trying to divert attention of people from such lapses.

He said Mr. Rao was aiming to handover the reins of power to his son K.T. Rama Rao after municipal elections. This was because people had realised that the TRS government was inefficient and there was no chance for the party to retain power after next elections.

Referring to the ensuing municipal elections, the BJP leader alleged that the TRS government and the State Election Commission acted in haste to go ahead with polls without giving time for political parties to rectify faulty voter lists and other irregularities.