KCR promises special funds for infra boost in peripheral constituencies

October 18, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has promised allocation of special funds in the Budget for the development of infrastructure in peripheral Assembly constituencies of the city as people from across the country would come there every year in search of livelihood.

“Constituencies such as Medchal, Qutbullapur, Uppal and L.B. Nagar are like mini-India and need constant upscaling of infrastructure such as roads, drains, drinking water, electricity supply and other civic amenities so that people living there could lead a problem-free life,” Mr.Rao said, addressing a public meeting at Medchal on Wednesday.

He assured to construct 1 lakh more double-bedroom houses in the city after elections to provide shelter to the urban poor. He noted that the government had provided double-bedroom houses, constructed at a cost of ₹9 lakh to ₹10 lakh per unit, free of cost to the beneficiaries and their value was at least ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh in the market.

Second-grade citizens

He recollected how the people of Telangana were treated as second-grade citizens by the rulers in combined Andhra Pradesh. When former chief minister N.Kiran Kumar Reddy on the floor of the Assembly had stated that he would give any funds to Telangana during a discussion on the drinking water issue, none of the Congress MLAs from the region raised objection and instead kept quiet, he added.

He told the electorate that only a down-to-earth leader like C. Malla Reddy who had come up in life from scratch could shoulder the responsibility of constituents.

Earlier in the day, addressing another public meeting at Jadcherla, the BRS president said it was the Congress regime that had shot dead those who raised their voice for statehood to Telangana in the past and merged the region with Andhra Pradesh against the will of people. A small mistake by the then leaders heaped injustice and discrimination on the people of Telangana for six decades.

He stated that he would always return with pain and agony after visiting Palamuru (combined Mahabubnagar) during the statehood movement as the people there were denied water for drinking needs and irrigation although two major rivers — Krishna and Tungabhadra — passing through it.

“If you vote for Congress even by mistake, they will say ‘Ram Ram’ (good bye) to Rythu Bandhu, ‘Jai Bheem’ to Dalit Bandhu and give only three-hour power supply to farming sector as already indicated by the party State president,” Mr.Rao cautioned the electorate and asked them to support Mr.Laxma Reddy.

He said the thought process of Congress leaders was against the interests of Telangana even now as they repeatedly say Jurala should have been the take-off point of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme although it was a small reservoir. The source was changed to Srisailam only to ensure sufficient water to the upland areas of combined Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts.