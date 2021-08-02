KCR promises ₹ 150 cr. for Nagarjunasagar development

Haliya (NALGONDA DISTRICT)

02 August 2021 20:35 IST

Haliya, Nandikonda civic bodies to get ₹ 15 crore each

Thanking the people of Nagarjunasagar for electing deceased legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah’s son Nomula Bhagat in the byelection in April, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a comprehensive package of ₹ 150 crore for development of the Assembly constituency.

Mr. Rao, who took the road route while in Haliya, expressed dissatisfaction over the upkeep of the town and said much was pending to be done. He said Haliya and Nandikonda municipality, one of the newest in the State, will get ₹ 15 crore each for improving amenities.

Acknowledging the list of works requested by legislator Bhagat, who wanted a mini stadium at Haliya, widening and laying of cement concrete roads, culverts at villages, land and construction of shaadi khana, a Banjara bhavan, upgradation of primary health centres and new lift schemes for Gurrampode mandal, another ₹ 120 crore fund was sanctioned.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister directed secretaries in departments of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Municipal Administration and Roads & Buildings, to survey works and prepare work plans.

In a relief to Nandikonda residents, particularly for those residing at Sagar quarters or those who have built properties in Irrigation Department lands years ago, Mr. Rao said his poll promise of regularizing their assets will be taken up.

He instructed District Collector Prashant J. Patil to constitute a committee, for regularization of assets and handing over the ownership certificates.