  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR praises launch of private rockets by Hyderabad-based startups

November 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the successful launch of `Vikram S’ satellite recently and `Thybolt 1’ and `Thybolt 2’ on Saturday by Hyderabad-based startup companies opened doors for private rockets in the Indian space sector.

Expressing happiness over the two Nano satellites Thybolt 1 and 2 successfully placed in orbit after launch from Sriharikota on Saturday, Mr. Rao said the satellites sent by Dhruva Space Tech along with ISRO’s PSLV-C54 made history. Earlier, Vikram S of Skyroot Aerospace company did Telangana proud.

He said in a statement that Hyderabad’s prominence as a startup city doubled through these satellite launches. He congratulated the representatives of Skyroot Aerospace and Dhruva Space Tech on creating satellites and successfully launching them with the encouragement of T-Hub.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.