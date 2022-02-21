KCR pitches for ‘Bangaru Bharatadesham’ with key role in national politics

People in other parts of the country seeking TS-like schemes, says Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sought blessings of people to play a key role in national politics and work for ‘Bangaru Bharatadesham’ (Golden India) as people in different parts of the country were seeking welfare and developments schemes like the ones being implemented in Telangana, which is in the process of transforming into ‘Bangaru Telangana’.

Addressing a public meeting, third in last 11 days, after laying foundation stone for Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation schemes here on Monday he said the country had all the resources to become a great nation and the only requirement was will power. “India can become better than the USA and there would be a day when Americans would be interested in migrating to India,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

He alleged that some political forces were trying to create communal divide in the country and said it was not a good sign. He asked people not to allow such forces to spread their base as lack of peace and law and order would not help attract industries and investments. Even remote areas such as Narayankhed and Zaheerabad would attract investments in the time to come, the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that many disbeliefs were created and misgivings were spread before formation of Telangana State claiming that people of the region did not know how to govern themselves and that there would be flight of industries and there would be no water and power. “However, we have proved all of them wrong and it is they who are facing shortage of power and Telangana has become the only State to give 24×7 power to all categories of consumers,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Besides, the measures of Telangana in social security, agriculture, drinking water, education, irrigation and other areas had become model for others, the Chief Minister said. “During my Sunday’s visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray enquired about our Rythu Bandhu scheme stating they have huge pressure from farmers, particularly in the areas bordering with Telangana, for similar support,” he mentioned.

The two lift irrigation schemes for which Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao laid foundation stone seek to serve about 4 lakh acres parched lands in Narayankhed, Andole, Zaheerabad and Sangareddy constituencies by lifting backwater of Singur with supplementation of Godavari water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.