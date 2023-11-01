ADVERTISEMENT

KCR performs Rajashyamala Yagam at his farmhouse

November 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha participated in several rituals for the three-day Rajashyamala Sahitha Subramanyeswara Yagam, which is being conducted by KCR at his farmhouse in Erravelli of Siddipet district from Wednesday.

The yagam is being conducted under the guidance of Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetham pontiffs Swami Swaroopanandendra and Swatmanandendra. About 170 Vedic priests from both the Telugu States, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, are also participating in the yagam.

The first day of the puja saw the “Go Puja” (cow worship) with the Chief Minister and his wife offering puja to the cow and entering the Yagashala. Swami Swaroopanandendra blessed the KCR couple and they explained the objective of the yagam and presented special clothes to the Ritwiks (Vedic priests). The yagam rituals included Ganapathi puja, Punyahavachanam, and Panchagavya Praasana.

A special puja dedicated to Goddess Rajasyamala was conducted by Swami Swaroopanandendra, who also performed rituals such as Astra Rajarchana and Karkariya Sthapana, invoking blessings from three crore deities. Later, the consecration of fire and the installation of Agni in the Yagashala were performed.

The yagam will have Vedic recitations, Homam, and other rituals on the second day, while on the last day, it will culminate with the Poornahuthi ceremony.

Swami Swaroopanandendra said that the Rajashyamala Yagam will have a profound impact on the Chief Minister’s family and the entire State.

The KCR couple also performed the Shatha Chandi Yagam at their farm house focusing on the well-being of the world. They performed a series of sacred rituals and prayers led by the Vedic scholars.

