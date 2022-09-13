KCR peddling lies about electricity Bill, says Bandi

TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of using the Legislative Assembly proceedings to “peddle lies” about the Electricity Act passed by the Parliament and criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mislead people, on Tuesday.

“There is a discussion for three days before any bill is passed in Parliament unlike here. Nowhere has the Act mentions about meters to agriculture pumpsets so where did this come from for KCR to keep spreading false news”, he asked at a press conference.

“Village Revenue Officers have been striking for one month and many have lost their lives but there is no discussion about this or about the police lathicharge when they sought to meet the CM in the Assembly. There is no discussion about the plight of children getting sick due to bad food in hostels. KCR does not give appointment in his Pragati Bhavan either, where will the people go,” he questioned.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar challenged KCR to go for fresh elections if he was confident about having the people’s support without further delay. “We have offered to quit politics if he proves Centre has decided to put meters, we are sticking to it, will KCR do the same,” he asked.

KCR’s national plans was only to “loot” the country, he charged. “With what face will be go the people after forgetting all the promises made in the last elections whether it is land for Dalits, jobs for the youth, two-bedroom houses and so on,” he said.

Earlier, on the second day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra – fourth stage, the BJP president took up the inadequate civic infrastructure status of Qutbullapur and demanded the TRS government to inform people why it has not opened the promised 100 bed hospital, degree/PG colleges, inadequate drain network and pot-holed roads.

Addressing people at Srinivasnagar, he expressed his disappointment over the people denied basic amenities and pollution in the area. “What happened to the double bedroom houses for the poor? Did anyone of you got the promised jobs by KCR,” he questioned to loud ‘Nos’.

The government schools are in a dilapidated condition and the ‘Mana Basti – Mana Badi’ scheme has been enabling ruling party functionaries to make money. The same people are also involved in the land grabbing without sparing water bodies or even temple properties, he alleged. After walking for 13.5 km, he took the night halt at KPHB Colony.