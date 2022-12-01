KCR pays tribute to Eshwari Bai

December 01, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has described Eshwari Bai, who strove for the upliftment of Dalits and downtrodden communities, as courageous and said that her fighting spirit is an inspiration to women.

Mr. Rao paid tributes to Eshwari Bai on her birth anniversary on Thursday and remembered her contributions as a politician, social activist and fighter who struggled for Telangana. He hailed Eshwari Bai for her fighting spirit at a time when women were deprived of freedom

KCR asserted that the State Government was organising Eshwari Bai birth anniversary celebrations officially irrespective of her political affiliation and these celebrations were aimed at taking forward the values adhered to by Eshwari Bai and the role she played as an inspiration to future generations.

Inspired by the aspirations of democrats like Eshwari Bai, the Telangana Government was moving ahead with its commitment to achieve empowerment of Dalits and implementing several schemes in that direction.

Dalit Bandhu is aimed at strengthening the socio-economic conditions of Dalits and enhancing their self confidence. The scheme has become a role model for the country. The government had taken several steps to create consciousness in the administration on governance in line with the aspirations of Dalits, women, poor and weaker sections. The Telangana Secretariat has been named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in whose memory a 125-feet tall statue was being erected.