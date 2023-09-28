KCR pats shooter Esha Singh on winning gold, silver in Asian Games

September 28, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated city-based shooter Esha Singh on winning a gold in the 25 m pistol team event and silver in the individual category in the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China).

“Esha’s stunning performance is a reflection of the way the State government is implementing various programmes to promote sports and athletes,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

“In the coming days, many more athletes from Telangana will continue to win many more medals to bring honour to the State and the country,” he said.