KCR owes an explanation to youth on unemployment before seeking votes: BJP

October 31, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao owes an explanation to the youth of Telangana on why he failed to fill up vacant posts, reconstitute the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), give out unemployment dole even as he neglected the education sector by holding up teacher recruitments before he seeks votes from them, said BJP president and Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy.

“KCR and family are giving excuses and making fresh promises to the youth and students. After neglecting them for nine years, they are trying once again to fool them to garner votes. In the first two terms, they gave themselves jobs. The infuriated youth are sure to send them (ruling BRS party) out of Pragati Bhavan to the farmhouse, and not give them a third term,” he asserted at a press conference at the party office on Monday.

Mr.Reddy claimed that the BRS MLAs are being confronted in several villages about the unemployment issue and are forced to backtrack as they have no answers. “If this government had sincerity or commitment, why did it fail to take action against the TSPSC when the examination leaks happened? Before that, there were delays in issuing notifications. Whatever appointments were done benefitted a favoured lot due to leaks and corruption,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader said 30 lakh families have been affected due to the failure to fill vacancies and there have been instances of suicides by the unemployed youth since they had taken loans and sold their properties for preparations. Recruitment exams were put off 17 times and even the High Court had to point out lacunae like biometric attendance. “KCR and family will never understand the woes of the unemployed,” he said.

The entire education sector is in the doldrums because not a single teacher, lecturer or assistant professor has been recruited during the last two terms, with 6,800 schools running with a single teacher while there were 4,200 posts vacant in colleges and 2,000 teaching posts in universities, he pointed out.

“The government should come out with a white paper on the state of education and universities functioning with several departments shut down and hostels in a poor shape. The fee reimbursement scheme arrears have reached ₹4,500 crore even as many poor students continue to suffer. It should be ashamed of the state of affairs considering the Telangana statehood agitation got a fresh impetus due to the students’ struggle,” he reminded.

The Minister urged the youth to teach the regime a lesson at the hustings and termed Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s promise to revamp TSPSC after elections “laughable”. The Centre has been conducting scores of recruitments without any leaks every month, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.