KCR orders tenders for digital survey

Govt. to draw up new job chart for Revenue officials

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered tendering for digital survey State-wide to fix coordinates for agricultural lands.

He said on Thursday that there was likelihood of name change of Revenue Department as its character had changed after the introduction of Dharani portal of land transactions.

On account of Dharani portal, digital survey and other related issues, the maintenance of land records, registration and mutation will be simplified. They will take place without intervention of officials. Hence, there was need for changes in the functions of Revenue Department.

Review meeting

The government will come up with a job chart on the duties of revenue officials, Mr. Rao said reviewing revenue reforms in the State and services by Dharani portal at an official meeting.

He expressed satisfaction that the portal delivered services expected of it in registration and mutation of agricultural lands. At the same time, there were wide ranging changes in the functioning of Revenue Department due to reforms that it underwent.

Corruption in Revenue Department had ended due to Dharani. The notoriety of making book entries of lands in false names, disappearance of documents and piling up of cases in revenue courts had ended.

Mr. Rao said it took government three years to enact the new revenue law after a hard toil. Now, the registrations and mutations are going on smoothly. Only lands recorded in Dharani could be bought or sold. They could be transferred to kin only by hereditary rights or gift deed.

There was no scope for human intervention in transactions due to the strict measures adopted by government. Not even the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration nor the Chief Secretary can intervene. The process is totally system driven, Mr. Rao said.

He added that a lot of issues related to agricultural lands were resolved due to Dharani, comprehensive changes in maintenance of land records and issue of pattadar passbooks. There are some minor problems left which will be addressed by digital survey.

Land coordinates

As announced by him in Assembly earlier, Mr. Rao said the government will fix coordinates for all lands after the digital survey shortly. Nobody can change them. It will not given any scope for tampering with records. All the land related problems would be resolved in three to four months. The boundary disputes between farmers, forest - government lands and forest - private lands will also be resolved. Since the coordinates for agricultural lands will not change, the boundary disputes will also stop.