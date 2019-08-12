Plastic makes its way into interiors of Adilabad

Instead of the customary charpoy cot, villagers even in far flung habitations in former united Adilabad district offer chairs to guests and visitors to make themselves comfortable.

Meanwhile, more and more women in the rural areas are using colourful plastic pots instead of the conventional brass ones, though several warnings have been issued regarding use of plastic.Yes, plastic in the shape of different types of articles of daily use has arrived in these parts, replacing the usual metal ware. Most of these are sold by travelling salesmen coming here from distant places of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“These items come at half the price of branded plastic things. For example, we sell this chair for ₹100 whereas it is sold for over ₹200 in a regular shop,” says Karan Singh Banjara, a travelling salesman from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

At the doorstep

Mr. Karan and fellow salesman Bablu Rathod were seen carrying a dozen different items made of cheap plastic, perhaps weighing over 100 kg on their motorbikes, on the NH 44 Nirmal bypass road between Arepalli and Tandra. They were headed towards interior villages lying on either side of the NH at Burugupalli junction.

The business is now worth an estimated several lakh of rupees evident from the stocks seen in godowns set up by wholesalers from different parts of the country. The godowns can be found in Mavala village in the south of Adilabad town and Chanda river bridge on the north and Gudihatnoor mandal headquarters from where the salesmen make their daily forays into the Adilabad hinterland.

Among the popular items in villages are chairs, water pots, vegetable containers, buckets etc. “The baskets used by workers to shift dug earth is a failure apparently because they do not last for longer period,” Mr. Bablu conceded. “The villagers prefer these items because they are light weight too. There is no danger to the environment as this plastic is recyclable,” Mr. Karan looked towards the vast expanse of greenery, slightly guilty perhaps as he made this claim.