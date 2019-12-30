KCR offers prayers at Vemulawada

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with his family members offered special prayers to the presiding deities at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

The Chief Minister was accorded a traditional ‘poorna kumba’ welcome amid chanting of Vedic hymns by the temple priests.

The Chief Minister along with his family members performed special pujas. The temple authorities provided him with temple prasadams.

Later, the Chiefi Minister nspected the ongoing developmental work in the temple shrine.

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Health Etala Rajender, Minister for Endowments Indrakaran Reddy, Minister for Welfare Koppula Eshwar, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar, legislator Sunke Ravishankar, ZP chairperson N. Aruna, Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar and others were also present on the occasion.