‘KCR, not statute, needs change’

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that it is not the Constituion which needed to be changed but the Chief Minister of Telangana and called upon people to throw the ‘anti-democratic’ government of K Chandrasekhar Rao from power on Friday.

“There is no need to re-write the Constitution. We need to re-write the history of Telangana by dumping this anti-Dalit, anti-Girijan and anti-weaker sections regime of KCR in Bay of Bengal,” he said. ‘TRS-mukt Telangana” was the sole objective of BJP, he said and claimed that a ‘democratic’ Telangana was possible only if the ‘anti-people TRS regime rooted out.

The BJP leader said while the people of TS were “feeling ashamed” of the Chief Minister for demanding that the Constitution of India should be rewritten, “the TRS leaders are brazenly defending KCR’s statement without any shame.” He was speaking to media after taking out a ‘padayatra’ (foot march) from Telangana Bhavan to Parliament in New Delhi, in protest against the call for new Constitution by the TS CM.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar statue and he was joined by fellow MPs - Soyam Babu Rao and D. Aravind, and others. “TRS leaders are now questioning the pre-election sops to the Dalits announced by their own KCR like giving Chief Minister’s post, three acres of land or financial assistance under ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme. Who asked him make those promises,” he asked.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar wanted to know if there was a provision in the Constitution to make family members MPs and MLCs. “Or waste the people’s money by demolishing the existing Secretariat and rebuild a new structure? Or, if it gave him unbridled freedom to impose huge burden on the common people in the form of taxes?” he questioned.

Since the present Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar did not have all these aspects, KCR wants a change. “He has hatched a conspiracy to project himself as another Ambedkar so that his own history would enter textbooks,” he said. All this drama was only to “divert the attention of people from problems he had created”, he said and called upon the people to take up a prolonged agitation till the CM tendered an unconditional apology for his comments on the Constitution.