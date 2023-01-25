KCR not respecting Constitution: Bandi Sanjay

January 25, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar charged that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been not respecting the Constitution and humiliating father of the Constitution B. R. Ambedkar.

“Cancelling Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds was nothing but humiliating Ambedkar and preventing the Governor from performing duties by Mr. Chandrashekar Rao. This is most deplorable. BJP State unit is condemning this,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar in a release here on Wednesday.

Stating that even protocol was not being followed by the State government in the case of Governor, the BJP president said that every one had the right to celebrate Republic Day celebrations and no one can prevent it from being observed. “People are laughing at Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for his silly reasoning of COVID for not observing Republic Day celebrations. How could it be a reason when permission was accorded for meetings by Ministers and a public meeting by BRS at Khammam?” asked Mr. Sanjay adding this was the taste of the Constitution that would be implemented by the family of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and people should decide what they needed.