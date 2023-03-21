‘KCR nervous’

March 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president G. Niranjan said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao had become nervous which was evident from his letter to activists of Barat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday.

“BRS MLC and his daughter K. Kavitha was caught in liquor scam. The future lakhs of unemployed was at stake with the leak of question papers of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Allegations were levelled against Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao’s PA Tirupathi. With this, State Government and Mr Chandrasekar Rao were completely discredited,” said Mr. Nirajnan while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Stating that Mr. Chandrashekar Rao had been in a perplexing situation as BRS was in a state of immobility, he said that the Chief Minister wrote to the party ranks who had not no access to Pragati Bhavan for the past nine years. “Let’s not forget that the role of Mr. Chandrasekar Rao in 60 years of Telangana struggle is just for 21 years. That too is a deceitful struggle. Telangana society has hidden the frauds of Mr. Rao in and not revealed to anyone in the interest of maintaining dignity of the sacrifices of thousands of youth and students. His sincerity in observing the fast unto the death for Telangana is known to everyone,” said Mr. Nirnajan.

