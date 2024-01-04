GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KCR needs 6 more weeks to recover, says KTR

‘The voice of BRS is necessary in Delhi to protect Telangana interests’

January 04, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

It would take another 4 to 6 weeks time for the complete recovery of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who underwent hip replacement surgery after an accidental fall in his Erravelli farmhouse on December 7.

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao stated here on Wednesday that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao would be active and come to the party office only after another 4-6 weeks time. In the meantime, he is interacting with the party leaders and giving instructions over phone, whenever necessary.

Mr. Rama Rao said the selection of BRS candidates for the Lok Sabha elections would be done taking the opinion of leaders of the constituencies. He stated that the party is hopeful of putting up a good show both in the Lok Sabha and local bodies elections as people are aware that the voice of BRS is necessary for the interests of Telangana locally and in Delhi.

He stated that good representation of BRS in Lok Sabha is necessary for the interests of Telangana as both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have no special interest for the State, and it’s proved time and again. The two parties are behind the unilateral transfer of seven mandals from combined Khammam district and Lower Sileru hydro-electric project, denial of steel plant, railway coach factory, tribal university, national project, ITIR and many others, including continued injustice to Telangana in the matter of Krishna waters.

The BRS working president observed that the praise of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy by BJP MP Bandi Sanjay points towards a tacit understanding between the two parties one more time as they did in the last Lok Sabha elections in case of Karimnagar and Nizamabad seats, and Assembly by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad seats later.

