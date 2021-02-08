KCR must speak on 2018 poll promises to Nalgonda: CPIM

NALGONDA

08 February 2021 19:47 IST

‘Should explicitly state that Telangana opposes the Centre’s three farm laws’

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao speak clearly at the Haliya public meeting on Wednesday on steps taken to fulfil the promises made to develop Nalgonda in the run up to 2018 Assembly elections.

“Works on several irrigation projects in Nalgonda are put on hold for lack of payments to contractors. TRS government will pay dearly in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll, if the Chief Minister does not clarify and resume the works,” former legislator and State leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy said.

He said the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project, which would irrigate about three lakh acres, urgently requires ₹ 3000 crore. The Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme which can supply irrigation to one lakh acres also needs ₹ 1000 crore, and the Dindi Project remains to be started as its detailed project report was not prepared and hence land acquisition process is yet to begin, he added.

Mr. Ranga Reddy, addressing press persons at the Doddi Komaraiah Bhavan here on Monday, said KCR’s promises in the run-up to the 2018 State elections still remain unfulfilled, and funds for pending projects must be released on priority, he said.

Party’s district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy said the Chief Minister must clear the air on Telangana’s stand on the farm legislation brought by the Centre.

“He should explicitly state that Telangana opposes the three farm laws. KCR should also speak on procurement through IKP centres and assure farmers,” he demanded.