KCR must prove his honesty by appearing before Narasimha Reddy commission, demand Congress leaders  

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Whip Adi Srinivas and Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said the dismissal of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s petition seeking cancellation of Justice Narasimha Reddy commission by the High Court is a setback for the BRS leader.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Mr.Srinivas stated, “The dismissal of KCR’s petition is a slap in his face. It seems that KCR has forgotten that everyone is equal before the law. He must now appear before the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission to disclose the facts and prove his innocence.”

Mr.Srinivas said that the commission’s establishment followed a challenge by former power minister G. Jagadish Reddy. He questioned the absence of technology to protect the equipment at the Bhadradri power plant.

Echoing these sentiments, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy criticised Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for attempting to evade the probe. “Why does KCR fear appearing before the commission,” he asked, alleging that the State incurred losses amounting to thousands of crores in the power sector due to the former CM’s decisions. He emphasised that the Congress government led by A. Revanth Reddy had provided Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao an opportunity to prove his honesty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.