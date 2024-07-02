GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR must prove his honesty by appearing before Narasimha Reddy commission, demand Congress leaders  

Srinivas said that the commission’s establishment followed a challenge by former power minister G. Jagadish Reddy.

Published - July 02, 2024 05:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Government Whip Adi Srinivas and Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said the dismissal of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s petition seeking cancellation of Justice Narasimha Reddy commission by the High Court is a setback for the BRS leader. 

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Mr.Srinivas stated, “The dismissal of KCR’s petition is a slap in his face. It seems that KCR has forgotten that everyone is equal before the law. He must now appear before the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission to disclose the facts and prove his innocence.” 

Mr.Srinivas said that the commission’s establishment followed a challenge by former power minister G. Jagadish Reddy. He questioned the absence of technology to protect the equipment at the Bhadradri power plant. 

Echoing these sentiments, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy criticised Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for attempting to evade the probe. “Why does KCR fear appearing before the commission,” he asked, alleging that the State incurred losses amounting to thousands of crores in the power sector due to the former CM’s decisions. He emphasised that the Congress government led by A. Revanth Reddy had provided Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao an opportunity to prove his honesty.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.