KCR must apologise to farmers in Khammam meeting: Uttam

January 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao tender an unconditional apology to the chilli farmers of Khammam who were implicated in false cases by his government in April 2017 for seeking remunerative prices for their produce.

“When some poor ST farmers held a protest in the Khammam Mirchi Yard over not getting remunerative prices, the government got them arrested and implicated them in false cases. Grievous charges, including Section 307 (murder attempt), were pressed against 10 farmers. They were sent to jail and when 10 farmers were brought from the sub-jail to the district court, they were chained and handcuffed. This was done to send a message to all farmers across Telangana that they would be treated in the same way if they oppose Government,” said Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy in a release here on Tuesday.

Stating that the Chief Minister would be holding a huge public meeting in the same Khammam district on Wednesday, the Congress MP said that Mr. Chandrashekar Rao should tender an unconditional apology to the farmers and also announce the withdrawal of cases booked against them. Similarly, he said all the cases booked against farmers for holding a protest on various issues across Telangana State since 2014 should be withdrawn.

“BRS Government did not fulfil the promise of waiving off the crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh. Consequently, a majority of farmers are being denied fresh crop loans by bankers. Telangana’s farmers do not have any crop insurance and none of them ever got a single rupee compensation either from BJP Government at the Centre or BRS Government in Telangana when they lost their crops due to natural calamities in the last eight years. More than 8,000 farmers committed suicide since 2014 and not even 80 of them got compensation of Rs. 6 lahks under GO 421. The ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme is just hype as Rs. 5,000 per acre support does not help any farmer,” said Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy.

ends