KCR moves Telangana HC seeking a direction to stay Narasimha Reddy Commission proceedings

Updated - June 25, 2024 02:38 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 02:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi supremo and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao knocked the doors of Telangana High Court seeking a direction to stay all further proceedings of Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission constituted by Congress government to inquire into Power Purchase Agreements made by previous BRS government and construction of thermal power plants at Manuguru and Damaracherla.

Mr. Rao, who consecutively served as CM of Telangana for two terms, filed a writ petition challenging the constitution of the Commission. The plea is likely to come up for hearing soon. The Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy constituted the one-man commission with retired High Court judge Justice L. Narasimha Reddy to conduct judicial enquiry into the correctness of decisions taken by BRS government over power purchase from Chhattisgarh by TS DISCOMS and construction of Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at Manuguru and Yadadri Thermal Power Plant at Damaracherla by TS GENCO.

The former CM stated in his petition that setting up the Commission was ultra vires the provisions of the Commission of Inquiry Act-1952 and the Electricity Act-2003. He mentioned that he had written a letter to the former HC judge to recuse himself from heading the Commission. Despite placing the request to recuse himself, the continuation of the Justice L. Narasimha Reddy as the Commission head was illegal and against principles of natural justice.

The Commission issuing a letter directing him to produce evidence before it on the subject under Commission of Inquiry Act was arbitrary and contrary to provisions of the law, Mr. Chandrasekhara Rao stated.

