KCR, Modi going the way of dictators: Revanth

Congress leaders to lodge police complaints against KCR

Chinese premier Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un seem to be inspiring Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for remaining in power for a lifetime and this was the reason for his remarks on changing the Indian Constitution, alleged Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Rao’s utterances were part of a larger conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay in power for a lifetime, he said while addressing the Congress workers at the two-day Deeksha organised by the SC cell of the Telangana Congress here on Friday. He offered lime juice to SC Cell Chairman Preetam and other leaders to break their 48-hour-long fast. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, working presidents J. Geetha Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar, PAC convener Shabbir Ali, former union minister Balram Naik and other senior leaders were also present.

Announcing a full-scale agitation, he said the frontal organisations of Congress like the Youth Congress and SC, ST Departments would lodge a police complaint against KCR in all the police stations of Telangana on Saturday. Later, the Congress cadre, led by women leaders, would cleanse the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with milk across Telangana.

He said that the Congress MPs from Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkatreddy and himself will stage a day-long dharna on the Parliament premises on Monday.

Mr. Reddy said that Prime Minister Modi and CM KCR were influenced by the countries where democracy was transformed into dictatorship by changing the Constitutions. It happened in China where Xi Jinping modified the Constitution and declared himself a permanent President, and in Russia where President Validimir Putin changed the Constitution to retain the presidency until 2036. Similarly, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un rules with a fist hand with basic rights denied to its people.

“Modi and KCR want to replicate the Chinese, Russian and North Korean model to enforce dictatorship by changing the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar as it provides several rights to the citizens of India.” He wondered why senior TRS leaders like MP K. Keshav Rao and MLC Kadiam Srihari were blindly defending KCR’s stand rather than advising him and asked them to introspect.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka termed Mr. Rao’s remarks most dangerous and urged the TRS leaders to come out of the party if they believed in Indian Constitution. The Constitution is not just about reservations but it’s about the very identity of the country. Without it, people would be suffering under dictators forever. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Geetha Reddy, V Hanmanth Rao, Shabbir Ali were among those who spoke.