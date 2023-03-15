KCR, Modi and Adani are all together, alleges Revanth

March 15, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the Telangana police preventing the Congress leaders from representing to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the Adani issue and the subsequent arrest of party leaders clearly indicate that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao doesn’t want any issue regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be highlighted.

Speaking to reporters in Nizamabad on Wednesday, he wondered how come Gautam Adani’s assets grew by 819% during the COVID-19 pandemic when the entire world suffered economically. The Prime Minister doesn’t want to answer this and after the Hindenburg report on ‘Adani scams’ he is not even allowing the issue to be discussed in Parliament for the reasons best known to everyone.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been raising the unusual growth of the Adani Group during Mr. Modi’s regime and his accusations ultimately proved to be right with the Hindenburg report. But the BJP government has expunged Mr. Gandhi’s speech on ‘Adani scam’ from the Parliament records as well. “Why is Mr. Modi trying to protect him?” he asked.

He reminded that during the Congress rule till 2014, there were allegations of financial irregularities in coal mining, 2G allocation and Commonwealth Games and the Congress agreed for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation. Such was the honesty and boldness of the Congress governments. But Mr. Modi is even refusing to mention the name of Adani leave alone the demand for a JPC.

Responding to the allegations of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao that Congress did nothing during its rule, he said the development under Congress was for everyone to see and he was ready for a debate with him at any of the numerous irrigation projects constructed by the Congress governments. The 30,000 schools, more than a thousand junior colleges, 100 degree colleges and 11 universities stand testimony to Congress’s commitment to society. The present position of the Minister was also due to Congress creating a separate Telangana.

He also challenged for a debate on the 24-hour power supply in Telangana and he was ready for any punishment if he could not prove the government’s claims wrong. The only achievement of the BRS party was establishing 3,000 wine shops and 60,000 belt shops ruining the families in the State.

Chargesheet against MLA

Earlier, the TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud released a chargesheet against Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala accusing him of grabbing lands by creating fake documents using his henchmen and family members.

He said 70% of BRS MLAs in Telangana were involved in land grabbing and the Chief Minister was allowing them to loot the State. What else can one expect from the MLAs when the Chief Minister himself is involved in huge loot of State resources and indulging in corruption, he added.

