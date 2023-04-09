KCR missed opportunity to expose the Centre: Mallu Ravi

April 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes in Telangana on Saturday, and said that personal egos should not come in the way of the State’s interests.

Telangana Congress vice-president Mallu Ravi said that the Chief Minister missed a great opportunity to expose the Centre on SCCL privatisation and other pending promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

He wondered how would the State benefit if 10 Ministers lashed out at the Prime Minister after he left while the CM missed the opportunity to question the same at the PM’s platform.

Mr. Ravi said that the developments clearly indicated a “drama by the BJP and BRS together to mislead people with their differences that don’t exist”.

“The BJP has only been threatening to take action against KCR despite claiming evidence of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. Similarly, there is silence on corruption in Mission Bhagiratha and other several schemes,” he said.

He added, “BJP is also silent on the liquor policy scam after making a hue and cry over the involvement of BRS MLC K. Kavitha. Both parties have cheated Telangana and together they want to divert the attention from the main issues by raking up a fake fight.”

He also said that Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao sent a legal notice to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy seeking ₹100 crore for damages but the BRS should send a legal notice to the BJP seeking ₹1,000 crore for failing to implement any of the promises made to the State. “Mr. Modi didn’t fulfil any assurances given in Parliament during the State’s bifurcation,” he said.