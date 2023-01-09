ADVERTISEMENT

KCR meets BRS leaders from Khammam

January 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former MP Ponguleti and former minister Tummala were not invited to the meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with the party leaders of erstwhile Khammam district here on Monday to discuss arrangements for the party’s January 18 public meeting there.

Interestingly, former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were understood not to have been invited for the meeting following their recent meetings held with their followers against the leadership’s nod.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, B. Parthasaradhi Reddy, MLAs K. Upender Reddy, B. Haripriya Naik, L. Ramulu, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, MLCs Tata Madhusudhan and Zilla Parishad Chairman L. Kamal Raj and others attended the meeting.

Ministers T. Harish Rao and V. Prashanth Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rejeshwar Reddy were also part of the meeting.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that former MP Srinivas Reddy is set to switch over to the BJP after his scheduled meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 18.

