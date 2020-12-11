Telangana

KCR meets Amit Shah, Shekhawat in New Delhi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Union Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: arrangement

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Water Resources (Jal Shakti) Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat on the first day of his three-day visit to New Delhi.

At his meeting with Mr. Shah, Mr. Rao was said to have sought release of ₹ 1,350 crore which the State government had claimed as immediate Central assistance to mitigate loss on account of heavy floods in October. He also wanted funds to the State from backward areas development programme of the Centre, sources said.

The meeting with Mr. Shekhawat was about seeking permission to enhance the capacity to lift water from Kaleshwaram project from two to three tmcft per day. Mr. Rao also requested the Centre to ensure that the height of Polavaram project was reduced as otherwise the water flow in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam would be badly affected. He also raised objection to the execution of Rayalaseem lift-irrigation project by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 11:01:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/kcr-meets-amit-shah-shekhawat-in-new-delhi/article33309918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY