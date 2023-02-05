KCR meeting an utter flop: BJP

February 05, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting in Nanded an ‘utter flop’ and a ‘total failure’ despite “two Ministers, two MPs and 30 MLAs camping there for the last 25 days”.

“BRS is a mission of corruption, family rule and for commissions. People were offered money to attend the meeting from the adjoining Telangana districts,” he claimed, in a statement released to the media on Sunday. He observed that only “outdated leaders” joined the BRS during the meeting.

He added that the “BRS government did not bother to appoint a woman as Minister for the first five years, has not appointed a woman’s commission chairperson or any nominated posts though KCR had promised quota for women in Parliament”.

“Farmers’ suicides continue to be rampant in TS and save for Rythu Bandhu, other subsidies have been removed while the Centre’s farm insurance scheme is not implemented here,” he said, adding that, “KCR assuring free fertilizers to farmers is a joke”.

“State farmers are getting only single phase power and not round the clock quality connectivity. KCR has been propagating false promises and empty talk. Maharashtra attracts the highest investment and its farmers are protected by many schemes unlike in TS, which is on the top in matters of income from liquor, high inflation, highest fuel rates, and deep debt,” he said.

‘Martyrs ignored’

Earlier, BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao accused the BRS party and its government of ignoring the 1,200 martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the agitation for a separate state. “Minister K.T. Rama Rao has not answered why the 1,200 martyrs and their families have been forgotten and are not part of the Telangana family? They have been denied ₹10 lakh ex gratia and none of their family members have been offered any public posts given to many outsiders,” he told a press conference on Sunday.

He accused KTR of resorting to personal attacks when he had questioned the government about the unfulfilled promises of filling up vacancies, stipend for the unemployed and two bedroom houses for the poor. The MLA dismissed Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s slanging match with KTR in the Assembly accusing both BRS and MIM of being on the same side.

“The BRS government has been insulting the Telangana people and undermining the capabilities of officials belonging to the State by continuing to appoint AP cadre officials and those of Bihar origin to key posts especially in the police department,” he charged.

Later, former MPs K. Viveshwar Reddy and B. Narasaiah, at a separate press conference, charged KTR with dishing out “falsehoods and lies” during his speech in the Assembly. They claimed that the Kaleshwaram project is a failure and irrigation projects built during United AP at a much lesser cost were more beneficial to farmers. Those living in glass houses should not throw stones at others, they said.