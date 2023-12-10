ADVERTISEMENT

KCR medically stable, made to walk post-surgery

December 10, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS Working president KT Rama Rao, MLC K. Kavitha and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar and others visit former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, hospitalised at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on December 8, 2023. Photo: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is medically stable and was made to walk within 12 hours of his hip replacement surgery as per standard practice guidelines of early movement of patients. “He is pain-free and has rested well throughout the day. He is being continuously assessed and monitored by the multi-disciplinary team of doctors,” said a bulletin released by Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on Saturday.

The bulletin highlighted that KCR’s walking sessions were conducted under the supervision of both an orthopaedic surgeon and a physiotherapy team. Moreover, a comprehensive rehabilitation exercise schedule has been prescribed to expedite his recovery process.

