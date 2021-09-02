KCR may extend Delhi stay to meet PM

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to extend his stay in New Delhi expecting an appointment with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Sources revealed that he has sought the appointment of Mr Modi and it is expected on Friday or Saturday. As per the original schedule, KCR was expected to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday.

If the appointment comes through, the Chief Minister may discuss State-related issues but politically too it is going to be an important meeting with opposition to the BJP government growing. Interestingly, the national BJP leadership has been quite soft on the TRS government though the State BJP leaders are going hammer and tongs against the CM.

Sources also said KCR himself has been soft in his criticism on the Prime Minister despite his strong views on the State’s requests being ignored by the Centre on extending funds for projects. The softness is quite revealing though the CM’s political ambitions in forming a third front at the Centre bringing in non-Congress, non-BJP parties on a single platform.