KCR maligned Telangana political culture by encouraging defections: former Congress MPs

Telangana Congress continued its tirade against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on the defection of Congress MLAs into the ruling party and accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of maligning the Telangana political culture and trying to kill the Opposition parties by encouraging defections.

At a press conference here on Saturday, former Congress MPs, including Ponnam Prabhakar, Balaram Naik, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, Sircilla Rajaiah and Suresh Shetkar, said that there was no difference between KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who too had encouraged defections and even undemocratically forced the collapse of elected governments.

Mr. Prabhakar said that KCR realised that the Opposition was strong in the State and to divert people’s attention, he created this whole drama of his MLAs being poached. But, he forgot that three out of those four MLAs, trying to be poached by the BJP, were defectors from the Congress. “The CM is trying to create a hype about the MLAs’ poaching case but people have realised that this is another drama,” he said.

He also said that TPCC president Revanth Reddy, when he joined the Congress from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), officially resigned as an MLA and submitted the same to the Speaker in the required format. “If KCR is sincere and confident, he should ask all the defected MLAs to resign and get elected on the BRS ticket.”

He said that the Congress would go to people explaining how the people’s mandate was deliberately undermined with KCR encouraging defections openly and would soon meet the Governor, Chief Secretary and DGP seeking action against the 12 MLAs. At the same time, the party would launch protests in the constituencies of all those MLAs seeking their resignation.

The former Congress MPs challenged the BJP to demand an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the defection of Congress MLAs since 2014 if it was sincere in its fight against the BRS. They said Congress would continue to raise people’s issues as it had delivered the 60-year-old dream of a separate Telangana. They asked the Chief Minister to speak to Telangana farmers first rather than speaking to Andhra leaders. “The CM’s behaviour shows that he has lost connection with Telangana and was more interested in Andhra Pradesh.”