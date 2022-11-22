KCR making baseless charges against Modi, B. L. Santosh: Bandi

November 22, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of making “unethical and baseless” charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘pracharaks’ like party national general secretary B. L. Santosh though they have been doing “selfless service to the country staying away from their own families” on Tuesday.

“It is shameful that KCR is threatening people like them. I am warning him against touching such persons. Who is that Swamiji based on whose confession false cases have been filed and summons are being issued?,” questioned party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, addressing the party’s state executive meeting.

Since the Chief Minister is unable to face BJP politically, “he is trying to throw mud, hoping some of it will stick”. The entire “conspiracy” is meant to suit KCR’s “political ends” and “perpetuate his family rule along with shifting the focus of the Telangana people from the raging issues. People will not tolerate this”, he maintained in an emotional tone.

KCR has taken up a “deliberate campaign” to tarnish the image of a ‘pracharak’ who “had no any family, properties or investments abroad”. But, the party will hit back and will not spare Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao or allow the corrupt practices go unpunished. We will explain to the people about conspiracies and also the Central schemes”, he asserted.

The Chief Minister is trying to come to power once again with “false promises” and with his “twisted talk” after pushing the state into a debt. “From a budget plus state, TS has become bankrupt with every newly born having a burden of ₹1.50 lakh and ₹30,000 crore being paid as interest on the loans taken each year,” he said.

“If he gets another opportunity, KCR may take another ₹5 lakh crore loan and push the State further into debt. His Government is like a loss-making finance company which cannot even pay salaries to the staff,” he claimed. Telangana is not getting its due because of the KCR’s inefficiency as the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was just ₹4,000 crore when the BJP ruled Karnataka got ₹60,000 crore FDI.

“It is because the commissions being demanded. Central funds are being diverted and its welfare schemes are being distorted hence the Centre has decided to provide funds directly to the gram panchayats but even here the TRS government is putting up obstacles,” claimed the party chief.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar promised not to halt a “single welfare scheme” if BJP is elected to power and assured to “strengthen and implement them in an efficient manner”. Free education and health, houses to the poor and insurance to farmers are among his party’s promises.