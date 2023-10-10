KCR made Telangana number one in farmers suicides and corruption: Amit Shah

October 10, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of making Telangana “number one in farmers suicides and corruption across the country during his 10 year rule.” “KCR did not work for the poor, farmers or tribals, but only towards making his son K.T. Rama Rao as the Chief Minister. Not a single promise has been fulfilled as he works only for his family,” he charged at Adilabad.

Addressing the first election meeting on behalf of the party after the dates for Telangana Assembly elections were announced, Mr. Shah said KCR had failed to construct two-bedroom houses for the poor, give three acres to the Dalits and Dalit Bandhu financial assistance of ₹10 lakh has been confined to a few party loyalists. Everyone was also aware that the steering wheel of BRS Government was in the hands of the Majlis leaders, he claimed.

“Do you want to bring back KCR to power? Or, do you want to bring a Government here under Modi’s leadership?.” he asked the gathering, urging them to compare and contrast KCR’s rule and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhorting people to elect “Modi on top and bottom” or a ‘double engine’ government, he assured that a BJP Government, if elected here, will focus on providing jobs for youth and water to every acre of farm and certainly not to “benefit a son or daughter”. “It will be a government which will work for the poor, Dalits and Tribals”, he maintained.

If elected to power, the BJP will celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day officially in every district on September 17 as Hyderabad State has the unique distinction of fighting in two freedom struggles – one against the British and another against the Nizam before joining the Indian Union, he said.

Mr. Shah recalled Prime Minister’s recent announcements of ₹950 crore Sammakka-Sarakka National Tribal University to safeguard the tribal art, heritage and culture, National Turmeric Board and strengthening of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal and said these will benefit Telangana.

Training his guns on Congress Party and Rahul “Baba”, the Home Minister has accused the UPA Government led by the Congress of neglecting development of tribals with paltry budget allocations. The Modi Government has not only increased funds multi-fold for the tribals welfare but had initiated many schemes for their benefit, besides making a tribal, Droupadi Murmu, as the President.

“The Congress regime did nothing for the poor and was known for scandals and corruption, but the Opposition cannot point towards a single corruption charge against the Modi Government,” he said, cautioning people to be beware of the party leaders holding tours “wearing new clothes”.

The BJP leader sought the support of the gathering for the Centre’s decision to remove Article 370, build Ram Temple at Ayodhya and in taking action against terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan – “Is Kashmir not ours? Do we need to build Ram Temple or not?”. The Congress party has been known to vacillate on these issues and cannot protect the country’s borders to make it secure but our Government took up strikes deep inside to destroy the terror bases”, he said.

General secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at KCR and wondered why his “guru” (KCR) is not seen in public. Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and TS BJP President G. Kishan Reddy cut his speech short due bad throat. Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao, general secretary Tarun Chugh, former minister Eatala Rajender, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.