KCR made a mockery of Panchayat Raj system: Revanth

January 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been making a mockery of the Panchayat Raj system by diverting the panchayat funds to other departments. He called upon the sarpanches to grill Ministers and MLAs on the diversion of funds by the government. He has demanded that the government release funds to panchayats immediately.

Speaking to reporters at Bolarum police station after he was released on Monday evening, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi has allocated funds and powers to panchayats through 73 and 74 amendments to the Constitution but the spirit of it was destroyed by the Chief Minister.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has diverted as much as ₹ 35,000 crore funds belonging to panchayats. Action must be taken against him. Why is Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy silent on the issue? All the panchayats are collapsing financially, as funds were not released to them in time. Anand Reddy, one sarpanch in Sircilla district, being represented by Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao, had committed suicide. Munugode sarpanch begged in the bus stand. Another sarpanch pawned her mangalasutram,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy, wondering why was the BRS government scared when the Congress is coming to the support of sarpanches.

