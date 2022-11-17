  1. EPaper
‘KCR low on confidence’, claims Congress citing his talk with MPs and MLAs

Mallu Ravi ridiculed the Chief Minister’s fear of his MLAs being poached and asked did he forget how he poached MLAs elected on Congress ticket in 2014 and also in 2018

November 17, 2022 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Mallu Ravi said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s claims on phone tapping now sound true given the way KCR was sending a warning to the MLAs that they were being watched. File

Mallu Ravi said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s claims on phone tapping now sound true given the way KCR was sending a warning to the MLAs that they were being watched. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Telangana Congress leader and former MP, Mallu Ravi claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sounded low on confidence and was sure about losing power in the next elections, the way in which he had expressed his helplessness in tackling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A Chief Minister publicly claiming that his daughter was being poached by a rival political party shows it no longer enjoys public support, he said at a press conference in Hyderabad. “Is the Chief Minister trying to scare his own MLAs after losing confidence in them,” he asked.

Dr. Mallu Ravi said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s claims on phone tapping now sound true given the way KCR was sending a warning to the MLAs that they were being watched. “KCR said in a meeting of MPs, MLAs and other public representatives that he had entire information about everyone,” he claimed.

The former MP also ridiculed the Chief Minister’s fear of his MLAs being poached and asked did he forget how he poached MLAs elected on Congress ticket in 2014 and also in 2018. Even during the Munugode bypoll Congress leaders were poached, lured with money and posts by the TRS party, he said, questioning how can the CM now ask his own MLAs to attack the BJP leaders with footwear if they tried to poach them.

