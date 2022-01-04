KCR lost his mental balance: Nadda

Telangana is one of most corrupt states under direction of Mr. Rao, says BJP national president

BJP national president J.P. Nadda came out with all guns blazing against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stating he lost his ‘mental balance’ after the bypoll losses at Dubbak and Huzurabad.

“He seems to have lost his sense of proportion the way he is behaving in an autocratic manner and showing high-handed attitude. We will expose Mr. Rao and his corrupt practices, we will take our battle to the decisive end,” he asserted at a press conference at the party office.

Flanked by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders, Mr. Nadda said he had come to the capital to lend solidarity with the fight taken up by the party against the GO 317 on zonal transfers for sake of TS people and the employees. The arrest of TS party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is “undemocratic” and the manner in which the police barged into the party office manhandling the latter and thrashing the partymen is a “blot on democracy”.

TRS government is the most “undemocratic government” fomenting family rule and “murdering democracy”, he charged and claimed that the Telangana is “proving to be one of most corrupt states under the direction of Mr. Rao with Kaleshwaram project becoming an ATM... a milch cow, as the cost was enhanced from ₹36,000 crore to ₹1.20 lakh crore with the water just reaching his farm house.”

“Not a single drop of water came through the Palamuru-Rangareddy project or Mission Bhagiratha. He (Mr. Rao) is one of most corrupt administrators. He wants to crush the people on the guise of COVID norms whereas his ministers and MLAs merrily hold public meetings and rallies,” maintained Mr. Nadda.

The assembled media was also shown a clip of the Chief Minister making fun of the pandemic in the Legislative Assembly to buttress the point. “Our party is a disciplined and ideological party and we will fight this through all democratic methods and legal recourse till the contentious transfer orders are withdrawn,” he said.

Rally permission

The BJP national president accused the government of bent upon stopping him from taking part in the peace rally citing COVID restrictions and had no answer when he informed the police officials that all the prescribed norms would be adhered to.

Earlier, high drama preceded Mr. Nadda’s entry into the capital with the police informing him at the airport that the proposed ‘silent candlelight save democracy rally’ from Gandhi Statue to Paradise Circle in Secunderabad will not be allowed due to COVID restrictions.

However, Mr. Nadda assured to follow all the COVID safety protocols and demanded he be allowed to exercise his democratic right to take up the rally. The police relented and permitted the rally be taken out with “40 persons” upon which he went straight to Secunderabad accompanied by senior leaders — Mr. Kishan Reddy, general secretary Tarun Chugh, K. Laxman, Vijayashanti and others.

The venue was packed with party supporters as the BJP president paid his respects to Gandhiji’s bust and walked till the crossroads with slogans raised demanding the release of Mr. Sanjay Kumar. The party had vowed to continue agitations across the State and sport black badges for next 14 days, the remand period for the latter.