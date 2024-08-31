KCR looted TG and has no face to face people now: Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hit out at BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that the wealth and resources of Telangana were looted and vital sectors like Irrigation and Power were destroyed during its 10-year-rule.

Instead of bringing investments to the State, the BRS rulers siphoned off public money and stashed the funds in foreign countries, he charged, asserting that the recent tour of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu to the U.S. and South Korea garnered ₹36,000 crore investments.

Addressing a public meeting in Ramagundam after inaugurating a skill development training centre in Godavarikhani on Saturday, he questioned how KCR would face the public after avoiding them for 10 years and ruling like a tyrant, giving no access to anyone in the State, unlike the Congress government that is open to people always.

“The 10-year rule of the BRS was marred by hollow promises and scams. In contrast, the eight-month rule of Indiramma Rajyam saw the implementation of a slew of landmark welfare schemes such as free travel for women in the TGSRTC buses under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi, recruitment drive and farm loan waiver among others.”

800 MW supercritical

Mr. Vikramarka said that a 800 MW supercritical thermal power station will be constructed jointly by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGenco) in the industrial hub of Ramagundam of Peddapalli district.

Plans are being readied to augment power generation from a futuristic perspective to meet the burgeoning power demand which is estimated to rise exponentially and reach 27,059 MW by 2032. The power utilities have met the peak demand of 15,600 MW recently, he noted. He said the Ramagundam thermal power station (RTS-B) was closed down due to technical reasons after serving the nation for more than 50 years.

An in-principle decision has been taken to set up a 800 MW thermal power station in Ramagundam after a detailed discussion with Mr. Revanth Reddy regarding the power plant, he said.

“During the People’s March last year, I asserted that Indiramm Rajyam will come and a power plant will be constructed in Ramagundam. Now, the day has come to announce the decision to set up a power station in Ramagundam, considering the sentiments of local people attached to it,” he said amid huge applause from locals.

Plans are afoot to harness renewable energy sources optimally, he said, adding that priority will be given to women self-help groups to generate 4000 MW solar power under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The aim of Indiramma Rajyam is to make Telangana a major power generation hub to sell power to other States and generate job opportunities to local youth, he asserted.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Peddapalli MP G. Vamsi Krishna were present.

