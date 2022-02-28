KCR leaves for New Delhi

K. Chandrasekhar Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

February 28, 2022 22:34 IST

Plans to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left for New Delhi by a special flight for a three-day visit on Monday evening.

He was accompanied by his wife Sobhamma, daughter and MLC K. Kavitha, Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud and Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said Mr. Rao was likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of his efforts to forge unity among regional parties to fight the BJP. He will also inspect the work on construction of TRS office on land allotted by the Centre in the National Capital and meet President Ramnath Kovind to extend invitation for the inauguration of renovated Yadadri temple.

A release said Mr. Rao will launch ‘mana vooru – mana badi’ programme of the government at Wanaparthy on March 8. He will inaugurate the newly constructed Collectorate building, Kannethanda lift-irrigation scheme, agricultural marketyard and TRS party office in the district headquarters town. He will also address a public meeting before returning to the city.