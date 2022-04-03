KCR leaves for Delhi

April 03, 2022 20:54 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today left for New Delhi by a special aircraft, accompanied by his wife and daughter K. Kavitha, MLC.

Sources said Mr. Rao will be in the capital to mobilise support for the agitation by TRS demanding the Centre to procure paddy cultivated in the State in the ongoing rabi. The party will organise a protest by its elected representatives at Jantar Mantar on April 11.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rao also hopes to get an appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the paddy crisis.